The Lucky Air flight was delayed for two hours. Photo: Weibo
Passengers ground Chinese flight by throwing ‘lucky’ coins at plane – yet again
- Incident is the fourth in two years, this time involving two women believed to be in their twenties
- The ritual is believed to bring good luck, but in this case the passengers ended up in detention
Topic | China Society
A man whose good luck gesture at an airport in Anhui province led to his flight being grounded faces criminal charges. Photo: qq
Chinese man who threw coins at plane for good fortune runs out of luck and faces criminal charges
- Lucky Air flight between Anhui and Yunnan suffers second money blessing misfortune in as many years thanks to superstitious passengers
