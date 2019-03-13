Flowers placed at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines crash in Ethiopia. Photo: Reuters
Weibo accounts shut over comments criticising young Chinese victim of Ethiopian Airlines crash
- After learning that a 22-year-old student travelling to Kenya came from a well-to-do family, some posted harshly judgmental comments online
The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong bans Boeing 737 MAX from city’s airspace following Ethiopia crash
- Prohibition will take effect at 6pm on Wednesday and continue until further notice, Civil Aviation Department spokesman says
- India’s budget carrier Spicejet and Russia’s S7 among the affected airlines
