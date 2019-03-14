US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Wednesday about the release of the department’s 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Beijing, he said, is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP
US calls China one of the worst regimes for human rights in 2018 due to ‘abuse and torture of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang’
- The State Department’s annual human rights report cites China’s systematic internment of its Uygur minorities
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Beijing is ‘in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations’
Topic | Xinjiang
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Wednesday about the release of the department’s 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Beijing, he said, is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP
Xinjiang party boss Chen Quanguo (left) and the region’s chairman Shohrat Zakir attend a panel discussion in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China says it may eventually phase out ‘vocational training centres’ in Xinjiang where 1 million Uygur Muslims are reportedly held for ‘re-education’
- Region’s chairman Shohrat Zakir says ‘if one day the society no longer needs them, then these training centres will gradually disappear’
- Camps in far western region where more than 1 million Muslims are said to be held for political re-education have drawn international condemnation
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Xinjiang party boss Chen Quanguo (left) and the region’s chairman Shohrat Zakir attend a panel discussion in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE