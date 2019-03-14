Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Wednesday about the release of the department’s 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Beijing, he said, is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP
Society

US calls China one of the worst regimes for human rights in 2018 due to ‘abuse and torture of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang’

  • The State Department’s annual human rights report cites China’s systematic internment of its Uygur minorities
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Beijing is ‘in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations’
Topic |   Xinjiang
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 2:35am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:54am, 14 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Wednesday about the release of the department’s 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Beijing, he said, is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Xinjiang party boss Chen Quanguo (left) and the region’s chairman Shohrat Zakir attend a panel discussion in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

China says it may eventually phase out ‘vocational training centres’ in Xinjiang where 1 million Uygur Muslims are reportedly held for ‘re-education’

  • Region’s chairman Shohrat Zakir says ‘if one day the society no longer needs them, then these training centres will gradually disappear’
  • Camps in far western region where more than 1 million Muslims are said to be held for political re-education have drawn international condemnation
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Sarah Zheng  

Laurie Chen  

Published: 12:54am, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:29am, 13 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xinjiang party boss Chen Quanguo (left) and the region’s chairman Shohrat Zakir attend a panel discussion in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.