Prostitutes and their clients can be held for up to two years without charge in China. Photo: Reuters
Society

The threat of ‘education’ still hanging over China’s prostitutes

  • Activists and a top official have called for the abolition of ‘shelters’ where sex workers and their clients can be held for up to two years but laws underpinning them remain on the books
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:02pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:02pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Prostitutes and their clients can be held for up to two years without charge in China. Photo: Reuters
The 42 suspects were taken to Wenzhou on a charter flight from Hainan Island on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese police detain 42 suspects over fake prostitutes scam on WeChat

  • Suspects rounded up on Hainan Island and taken to Wenzhou, Zhejiang where they are being held for questioning
  • They are accused of creating profiles for young women sex workers to dupe ‘clients’ from across China, asking them to pay money before they could meet
Topic |   China Society
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 4:32pm, 24 Feb, 2019

Updated: 11:20pm, 24 Feb, 2019

The 42 suspects were taken to Wenzhou on a charter flight from Hainan Island on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
