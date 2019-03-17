Authorities compared photos of spoiled meat on social media with samples taken from the canteen, saying the samples met food safety standards. More test results are expected on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Chinese school principal sacked over claims mouldy food found in canteen
- Company that owns high school in Wenjiang, Chengdu, legal representative and two local officials are also under investigation over the incident
- Parents protested last week after piles of spoiled meat and seafood were allegedly discovered in kitchen
Topic | China Society
Two hours after the report aired, police raided an illegal factory in Shandong accused of using medical waste to make plastic pinwheels and bubble bottles for children. Photo: CCTV
Chinese consumer rights show prompts action on factories turning plastic medical waste into toys
- Used diapers and sanitary pads being shredded and made into new ones also among cases revealed on state broadcaster’s annual programme
- But for the first time in many years, foreign brands were not in the cross hairs
Topic | Consumers
