Authorities compared photos of spoiled meat on social media with samples taken from the canteen, saying the samples met food safety standards. More test results are expected on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese school principal sacked over claims mouldy food found in canteen

  • Company that owns high school in Wenjiang, Chengdu, legal representative and two local officials are also under investigation over the incident
  • Parents protested last week after piles of spoiled meat and seafood were allegedly discovered in kitchen
Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 5:01pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:01pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Two hours after the report aired, police raided an illegal factory in Shandong accused of using medical waste to make plastic pinwheels and bubble bottles for children. Photo: CCTV
Society

Chinese consumer rights show prompts action on factories turning plastic medical waste into toys

  • Used diapers and sanitary pads being shredded and made into new ones also among cases revealed on state broadcaster’s annual programme
  • But for the first time in many years, foreign brands were not in the cross hairs
Topic |   Consumers
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 10:02pm, 16 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:20pm, 16 Mar, 2019

Two hours after the report aired, police raided an illegal factory in Shandong accused of using medical waste to make plastic pinwheels and bubble bottles for children. Photo: CCTV
