Some schools in Guangzhou have already introduced a pilot course in financial management. Photo: Handout
Society

China plans to offer investment education in schools across country

  • Education ministry and securities regulator agree to include financial knowledge on national curriculum in the future
  • It will be offered in related subjects taught at primary and middle schools, but it won’t be compulsory
Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 8:16pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:16pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Money

Can the world’s investors trust China’s wild stock markets?

  • Foreign money is piling into China’s evolving markets – and could hit US$100 billion this year
  • But a visiting US investor might be prompted to say, ‘Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas any more’
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 8:15am, 16 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:08pm, 16 Mar, 2019

