A game developer behind Tiny Snow who admitted he has “never experienced love” says he is uncomfortable with the reaction to his tale. Photo: Handout
‘I’ve never experienced love’: Chinese game Tiny Snow gains popularity after creator’s lovelorn comment
- Solitary developer rues his admission and hopes fans will just enjoy his game
- Sympathy vote takes Chinese-language Tiny Snow to gamers worldwide
Topic | China Society
A game developer behind Tiny Snow who admitted he has “never experienced love” says he is uncomfortable with the reaction to his tale. Photo: Handout