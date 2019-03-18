Gambling is illegal in China, but mahjong falls into a grey area. Photo: Nora Tam
Chinese teachers detained and demoted for playing mahjong at home
- Group had gathered to play the popular game during the school holidays
- The amount of money that can legally be bet on mahjong is capped at US$30 per person in Yunnan province
Topic | China Society
The Hainan Equestrian Association, pictured in 2017, operates a facility on the roof of a commercial building to teach children horseback riding. Horse racing and wagering will continue to be prohibited in the province. Photo: Sidney Leng
Plan to allow horse racing and gambling in Hainan stalls yet again
- Province’s deputy governor cites ‘complications’ in saying the sport’s planned development in the free-trade zone won’t happen this year
- Speculation that the province would be given special privileges to experiment with racing and the associated wagering business had raised investors’ hopes
Topic | China economy
