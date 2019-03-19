Channels

Ye Yongqing, pictured in 2008, said he had tried to speak to his accuser before contacting his lawyers. Photo: Oliver Tsang
Society

Chinese artist Ye Yongqing breaks silence over plagiarism row with Belgian Christian Silvain amid legal action threat

  • Renowned painter denies claims he copied works by Belgian Christian Silvain three weeks after they were first made and says he has contacted lawyers
  • Chinese art world was rocked by accusation against high-profile figures whose buyers are believed to include Bill Gates and Rupert Murdoch
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 2:19am, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:21am, 19 Mar, 2019

Ye Yongqing is known for his paintings of birds and hit the headlines in 2010 when one of his artworks fetched US$37,300 at auction. Photo: Oliver Tsang
Society

Chinese painter Ye Yongqing ‘deeply influenced’ by Belgian artist who accuses him of copying

  • The 61-year-old says he is trying to contact Christian Silvain, who alleges several of Ye’s paintings use identical style and symbols to his
  • Silvain saw Ye’s art after friends went to an exhibition of his work in Germany
Topic |   Art
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 8:17pm, 3 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 3 Mar, 2019

Ye Yongqing is known for his paintings of birds and hit the headlines in 2010 when one of his artworks fetched US$37,300 at auction. Photo: Oliver Tsang
