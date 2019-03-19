Xi Jinping told teachers at a seminar in Beijing on Monday they should reject “wrong ideas and ideology”. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping tells Chinese teachers to help ‘nurture support’ for Communist Party rule
- Educators asked to instil patriotism and strengthen courses on ideological and political theory at all levels – from primary schools to universities
- Xi has sought to tighten the party’s ideological grip on campuses and curb the spread of ‘Western values’ since he took power
Topic | China's Communist Party
Some schools in Guangzhou have already introduced a pilot course in financial management. Photo: Handout
China plans to offer investment education in schools across country
- Education ministry and securities regulator agree to include financial knowledge on national curriculum in the future
- It will be offered in related subjects taught at primary and middle schools, but it won’t be compulsory
Topic | China Society
