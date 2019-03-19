Channels

Xi Jinping told teachers at a seminar in Beijing on Monday they should reject “wrong ideas and ideology”. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Xi Jinping tells Chinese teachers to help ‘nurture support’ for Communist Party rule

  • Educators asked to instil patriotism and strengthen courses on ideological and political theory at all levels – from primary schools to universities
  • Xi has sought to tighten the party’s ideological grip on campuses and curb the spread of ‘Western values’ since he took power
Topic |   China's Communist Party
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 12:07am, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:02am, 19 Mar, 2019

Xi Jinping told teachers at a seminar in Beijing on Monday they should reject "wrong ideas and ideology". Photo: Xinhua
Some schools in Guangzhou have already introduced a pilot course in financial management. Photo: Handout
Society

China plans to offer investment education in schools across country

  • Education ministry and securities regulator agree to include financial knowledge on national curriculum in the future
  • It will be offered in related subjects taught at primary and middle schools, but it won’t be compulsory
Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 8:16pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Some schools in Guangzhou have already introduced a pilot course in financial management. Photo: Handout
