Dr Chen answered a call for medical assistance aboard a China Railway Nanning Group train, and staff demanded that she produce her licence. Photo: Pear Video
Society

Chinese train operator apologises for demanding medical ID from doctor treating sick passenger

  • Physician ‘felt terrible’ after questioning by train conductor
  • Train company says ID check on volunteers is not standard procedure
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 4:01pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:36pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Young dad Zhao Yu appealed to Weibo users for help after he turned Good Samaritan to help a neighbour but ended up being investigated by police. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese Good Samaritan questioned over assault appeals to social media for justice

  • Man who claims he stepped in as a woman was being attacked then spent 14 days being questioned by police wins offers of moral and big money support
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 9:08pm, 19 Feb, 2019

Updated: 1:58pm, 20 Feb, 2019

