Dr Chen answered a call for medical assistance aboard a China Railway Nanning Group train, and staff demanded that she produce her licence. Photo: Pear Video
Chinese train operator apologises for demanding medical ID from doctor treating sick passenger
- Physician ‘felt terrible’ after questioning by train conductor
- Train company says ID check on volunteers is not standard procedure
Topic | China Society
Dr Chen answered a call for medical assistance aboard a China Railway Nanning Group train, and staff demanded that she produce her licence. Photo: Pear Video
Young dad Zhao Yu appealed to Weibo users for help after he turned Good Samaritan to help a neighbour but ended up being investigated by police. Photo: Handout
Chinese Good Samaritan questioned over assault appeals to social media for justice
- Man who claims he stepped in as a woman was being attacked then spent 14 days being questioned by police wins offers of moral and big money support
Topic | China Society
Young dad Zhao Yu appealed to Weibo users for help after he turned Good Samaritan to help a neighbour but ended up being investigated by police. Photo: Handout