It is illegal for women to sell their eggs in China but they can donate them up to three times. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Student reveals details of selling her eggs on China’s black market to repay US$9,000 debt

  • Woman says she was given drugs over 10 days to stimulate her ovaries before her eggs were harvested in surgical procedure at illegal clinic
  • It’s the latest case exposing the business which targets university students
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:30pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 19 Mar, 2019

‘BreedReady’ could be a poor translation of Chinese terms to describe whether a woman has children or is of child-bearing age, observers noted.歐Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Mystery Chinese database lists ‘BreedReady’ status of 1.8 million women, along with phone numbers, addresses and Facebook profiles

  • Insecure cache discovered by Dutch internet expert Victor Gevers, who earlier identified surveillance database tracking 2.5 million residents in Xinjiang
  • Other information recorded includes age, education, marital status, and a field labelled ‘political’
Topic |   China’s population policy
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 4:14am, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:55am, 12 Mar, 2019

