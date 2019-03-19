It is illegal for women to sell their eggs in China but they can donate them up to three times. Photo: Shutterstock
Student reveals details of selling her eggs on China’s black market to repay US$9,000 debt
- Woman says she was given drugs over 10 days to stimulate her ovaries before her eggs were harvested in surgical procedure at illegal clinic
- It’s the latest case exposing the business which targets university students
Topic | China Society
‘BreedReady’ could be a poor translation of Chinese terms to describe whether a woman has children or is of child-bearing age, observers noted.歐Photo: Shutterstock
Mystery Chinese database lists ‘BreedReady’ status of 1.8 million women, along with phone numbers, addresses and Facebook profiles
- Insecure cache discovered by Dutch internet expert Victor Gevers, who earlier identified surveillance database tracking 2.5 million residents in Xinjiang
- Other information recorded includes age, education, marital status, and a field labelled ‘political’
Topic | China’s population policy
