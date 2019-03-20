Police remove a body from property in Jianhu county, Jiangsu province, where a teenager is alleged to have killed his mother. Photo: Feng Video
Chinese boy, 13, arrested for hacking his mother to death after they argued about killing of his dog
- Police allege Shao Fuming attacked Yang Yan on Saturday and then spent more than a day sitting quietly in a 24-hour restaurant before his mother’s body was discovered
A young Chinese boy was the victim of a vicious assault by his father. Photo: Weibo
Chinese boy, 8, beaten and stabbed by his father for not doing his homework on time
- Third-grader suffered multiple wounds, including a gash to his leg that will take weeks to heal, doctor says
- Child had been set a winter holiday assignment but failed to complete it before the start of the new term
