Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police remove a body from property in Jianhu county, Jiangsu province, where a teenager is alleged to have killed his mother. Photo: Feng Video
Society

Chinese boy, 13, arrested for hacking his mother to death after they argued about killing of his dog

  • Police allege Shao Fuming attacked Yang Yan on Saturday and then spent more than a day sitting quietly in a 24-hour restaurant before his mother’s body was discovered
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 2:30pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 20 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police remove a body from property in Jianhu county, Jiangsu province, where a teenager is alleged to have killed his mother. Photo: Feng Video
READ FULL ARTICLE
A young Chinese boy was the victim of a vicious assault by his father. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese boy, 8, beaten and stabbed by his father for not doing his homework on time

  • Third-grader suffered multiple wounds, including a gash to his leg that will take weeks to heal, doctor says
  • Child had been set a winter holiday assignment but failed to complete it before the start of the new term
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 4:31pm, 23 Feb, 2019

Updated: 4:31pm, 23 Feb, 2019

TOP PICKS

A young Chinese boy was the victim of a vicious assault by his father. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.