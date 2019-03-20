Wanted posters issued by Zhenxiong police used somewhat outdated photographs of the suspects. Photo: Thepaper
Child criminals on the run in China? Police use old photos for ‘wanted’ poster
- Young boys seemingly accused of various crimes, including one wearing Mao suit in decades-old picture
- Zhenxiong county police claim more recent photos are not available, but feel that facial features would be unchanged
Topic | China Society
Police say the cloned puppy Kunxun is already showing promise. Photo: Sinogene
China’s first cloned police dog reports for duty
- Kunxun, a two-month-old Kunming wolfdog, was born after scientists took the DNA from a ‘one in a thousand’ animal
- Police hope the programme to clone the force’s best dogs will eventually give it a bigger pool of animals suited to police work
Topic | China Society
