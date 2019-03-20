Zhou Zuorui, a nine-year-old student at the Yukun School, a traditional cultural academy in China’s Jilin province, died in December; an investigation has found the school to be negligent. Photo: Weibo
Student at Chinese cultural academy dies, and school’s founder blames family’s sins
- Nine-year-old Zhou Zuorui dies, apparently of leukaemia
- Founder of Yukun School, in Jilin province, said to tell Zhou’s parents they should repent
Parents took to social media asking why they had to buy a new tablet when they already had one, and questioning why a specific model was needed. Photo: Alamy
Chinese schools under fire after demanding parents pay for tablets
- Students at one middle school were told they could join an ‘experimental class’ if they paid US$590 for a designated device
- That class was later scrapped because of a lack of interest, while the principal of the other school clarified that its plan was not compulsory
