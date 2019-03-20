Channels

Zhou Zuorui, a nine-year-old student at the Yukun School, a traditional cultural academy in China’s Jilin province, died in December; an investigation has found the school to be negligent. Photo: Weibo
Society

Student at Chinese cultural academy dies, and school’s founder blames family’s sins

  • Nine-year-old Zhou Zuorui dies, apparently of leukaemia
  • Founder of Yukun School, in Jilin province, said to tell Zhou’s parents they should repent
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 9:00pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Parents took to social media asking why they had to buy a new tablet when they already had one, and questioning why a specific model was needed. Photo: Alamy
Society

Chinese schools under fire after demanding parents pay for tablets

  • Students at one middle school were told they could join an ‘experimental class’ if they paid US$590 for a designated device
  • That class was later scrapped because of a lack of interest, while the principal of the other school clarified that its plan was not compulsory
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:04pm, 21 Feb, 2019

Updated: 6:04pm, 21 Feb, 2019

