Shen Wei was filmed discussing literary classics including the Analects of Confucius. Photo: Red Star News
Confucius-quoting Shanghai tramp becomes online celebrity ... then tells well-wishers to go away and read more books
- Online influencers try to gain an advantage from homeless man’s wisdom and learning, but he says all he cares about is reading
- Shen Wei has been living on the streets for 17 years and says he just wants to be left in peace after his online brush with fame
Topic | China Society
