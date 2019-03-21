Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shen Wei was filmed discussing literary classics including the Analects of Confucius. Photo: Red Star News
Society

Confucius-quoting Shanghai tramp becomes online celebrity ... then tells well-wishers to go away and read more books

  • Online influencers try to gain an advantage from homeless man’s wisdom and learning, but he says all he cares about is reading
  • Shen Wei has been living on the streets for 17 years and says he just wants to be left in peace after his online brush with fame
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 3:40pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:42pm, 21 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shen Wei was filmed discussing literary classics including the Analects of Confucius. Photo: Red Star News
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.