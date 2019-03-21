A witness’ view of the explosion at a fertiliser plant in Jiangsu. Photo: Weibo
Injuries reported after explosion at Chinese pesticide plant
- Explosion at Chenjiagang Tianjiayi chemical plant damages nearby residential buildings, school and dozens of vehicles
- 3.0-magnitude earthquake detected, suspected to be from the impact
China has long been notorious for its heavy smogs. Photo: Reuters
China still facing an uphill struggle in fight against pollution, warns environment minister
- Li Ganjie says that while the situation is improving, the hardest part of the challenge still has to be tackled
- Cleaning the country’s notoriously dirty air is a major priority for government, but minister warns task remains ‘very challenging’
