One of the injured at Xiangshui county hospital. Photo: Sidney Leng
China chemical plant explosion death toll reaches 44, with 90 injured
- Blast on Thursday afternoon leaves 32 people in critical condition and 58 seriously injured
- State media reported that the fire had been contained, but drone video images showed the blaze was still visible amid heavy black and orange smoke
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
One of the injured at Xiangshui county hospital. Photo: Sidney Leng
Hundreds of firefighters have been mobilised to contain a fire caused by a blast at a pesticide plant in Jiangsu province on Thursday. Photo: Chinanews.com
6 dead, hundreds of firefighters battle blaze after explosion at Chinese pesticide plant
- Children among injured as blast at Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical plant damages nearby residential buildings, school and vehicles
- Magnitude 2.2 earthquake detected in the province
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
Hundreds of firefighters have been mobilised to contain a fire caused by a blast at a pesticide plant in Jiangsu province on Thursday. Photo: Chinanews.com