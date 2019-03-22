Xiangshui People’s Hospital is overwhelmed by the injured and their families. Photo: Sidney Leng
China chemical plant explosion: relatives grieve and villagers flee like refugees
- Hospital emergency wards filled with injured workers, residents and anxious families
- Survivors and witnesses tell of the destruction caused by Thursday’s blast at chemical plant in Jiangsu

One of the injured at Xiangshui county hospital. Photo: Sidney Leng
China chemical plant explosion death toll reaches 47, with 90 injured
- Blast on Thursday afternoon leaves 32 people in critical condition and 58 seriously injured
- State media reported that the fire had been contained, but drone video images showed the blaze was still visible amid heavy black and orange smoke
One of the injured at Xiangshui county hospital. Photo: Sidney Leng