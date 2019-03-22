Chen Dan claimed she was locked inside the office of a dating service company in Hangzhou for six hours and forced to purchase VIP services. Photo: Qianjiang Evening News
Chinese woman says dating agency kept her in office for six hours until she spent $2,800 on premium service
- Client claims matchmaker’s ‘man of her dreams’ sofa scenario made her uneasy
- Hangzhou woman said she felt she was not allowed to use phone or go to toilet
