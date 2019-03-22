A South African bottled water company called “It’s Not Made in China” is considering changing its name after facing backwash on Chinese social media. Photo: Handout
‘It’s Not Made in China’: South African bottled water brand considers changing name after online backwash
- The company, which has used the name for four years, says it was startled to receive angry messages from commenters
Topic | China Society
A South African bottled water company called “It’s Not Made in China” is considering changing its name after facing backwash on Chinese social media. Photo: Handout