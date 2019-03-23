Channels

A resident walks through piles of glass from shattered windows near the site of the blast in Yancheng. Photo: Sidney Leng
Society

Chinese chemical plant survivors relive horror of ‘earth-shattering’ blast

  • Witnesses say they saw fireballs shot into the air and tell of widespread destruction after the explosion in Yancheng city
  • One man said he saw a child being thrown into the air, while witnesses describe how shards of glass ‘fell like rain’
Topic |   China chemical plant explosion
Sidney Leng  

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 7:15am, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:27am, 23 Mar, 2019

A resident walks through piles of glass from shattered windows near the site of the blast in Yancheng. Photo: Sidney Leng
The aftermath of the 2015 Tianjin blast that killed 173 people, many of whom were firefighters. Photo: EPA
Explosions and landslides – the worst industrial accidents in China since 2014

  • A string of incidents, often caused by lax safety standards and criminal negligence, have resulted in widespread loss of life over the past five years
Topic |   China chemical plant explosion
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 6:58pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:43am, 23 Mar, 2019

The aftermath of the 2015 Tianjin blast that killed 173 people, many of whom were firefighters. Photo: EPA
