A resident walks through piles of glass from shattered windows near the site of the blast in Yancheng. Photo: Sidney Leng
Chinese chemical plant survivors relive horror of ‘earth-shattering’ blast
- Witnesses say they saw fireballs shot into the air and tell of widespread destruction after the explosion in Yancheng city
- One man said he saw a child being thrown into the air, while witnesses describe how shards of glass ‘fell like rain’
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
