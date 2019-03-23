The person who cooked these sausages got nothing but compliments on the Douban “Praise each other” group. Photo: Douban
Compliments to the chef: the Chinese social media group that’s full of praise
- Millennials under pressure are flocking to the ‘last sanctuary of the Chinese internet’ for encouragement, a few kind words or a silver lining
- The idea is taking hold, with similar ‘praising groups’ springing up in recent weeks – some of them offering positive messages for a price
Topic | China Society
The person who cooked these sausages got nothing but compliments on the Douban “Praise each other” group. Photo: Douban
A woman checks her phone at a cafe in Beijing, China. photo: Reuters
Flattery for sale: Paying for praise is the new thing in China social media
- WeChat and QQ are full of groups that will turn any situation into a compliment
Topic | WeChat
A woman checks her phone at a cafe in Beijing, China. photo: Reuters