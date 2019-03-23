A firefighter carries a man to safety on Saturday morning, 40 hours after the deadly blast at a chemical plant in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
China chemical blast a disaster waiting to happen, investigators say
- Despite having been warned and fined about poor safety standards, plant’s owners ‘just continued with their deeds and it resulted in tragedy’
- Explosion that cost 64 people their lives ‘demonstrates that some local governments and companies … did not take past accidents seriously’
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
A resident walks through piles of glass from shattered windows near the site of the blast in Yancheng. Photo: Sidney Leng
Chinese chemical plant survivors relive horror of ‘earth-shattering’ blast
- Witnesses say they saw fireballs shot into the air and tell of widespread destruction after the explosion in Yancheng city
- One man said he saw a child being thrown into the air, while witnesses describe how shards of glass ‘fell like rain’
