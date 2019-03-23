Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A firefighter carries a man to safety on Saturday morning, 40 hours after the deadly blast at a chemical plant in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Society

China chemical blast a disaster waiting to happen, investigators say

  • Despite having been warned and fined about poor safety standards, plant’s owners ‘just continued with their deeds and it resulted in tragedy’
  • Explosion that cost 64 people their lives ‘demonstrates that some local governments and companies … did not take past accidents seriously’
Topic |   China chemical plant explosion
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 5:33pm, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:33pm, 23 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A firefighter carries a man to safety on Saturday morning, 40 hours after the deadly blast at a chemical plant in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
A resident walks through piles of glass from shattered windows near the site of the blast in Yancheng. Photo: Sidney Leng
Society

Chinese chemical plant survivors relive horror of ‘earth-shattering’ blast

  • Witnesses say they saw fireballs shot into the air and tell of widespread destruction after the explosion in Yancheng city
  • One man said he saw a child being thrown into the air, while witnesses describe how shards of glass ‘fell like rain’
Topic |   China chemical plant explosion
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 7:15am, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:18am, 23 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A resident walks through piles of glass from shattered windows near the site of the blast in Yancheng. Photo: Sidney Leng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.