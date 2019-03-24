Former Wangshang resident Zhu Xiaoying returned to the village to help his father repair his home after the chemical blast. Photo: Mandy Zuo
Chinese villagers begin rebuilding their homes and lives after deadly chemical blast
- Zhu Han lost his wife in the explosion at a chemical plant in Jiangsu province, and now he has to tell his two young children
- Residents of Wangshang – the nearest village to the blast site – left without water and electricity, and their homes in ruins
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
Former Wangshang resident Zhu Xiaoying returned to the village to help his father repair his home after the chemical blast. Photo: Mandy Zuo