Relatives look for a missing worker at the site of the chemical factory blast. Photo: Reuters
Society

Pollution containment stepped up at site of Yancheng chemical factory blast in China

  • Dangerous chemicals are being taken to new sites to prevent secondary pollution amid reports of leaks from storage tanks
  • Rescue operations expanded to nearly 2 sq km, with 28 still reported missing
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Kimmy Chung  

Sidney Leng  

Published: 10:45pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:50pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Former Wangshang resident Zhu Xiaoying returned to the village to help his father repair his home after the chemical blast. Photo: Mandy Zuo
Society

Chinese villagers begin rebuilding their homes and lives after deadly chemical blast

  • Zhu Han lost his wife in the explosion at a chemical plant in Jiangsu province, and now he has to tell his two young children
  • Residents of Wangshang – the nearest village to the blast site – left without water and electricity, and their homes in ruins
Topic |   China chemical plant explosion
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 3:52pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:15pm, 24 Mar, 2019

