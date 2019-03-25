Firefighters work on the rubble of a pesticide plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical following an explosion in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, last week. Photo: Reuters
Death toll from China chemical plant blast rises to 78
- Cabinet orders nationwide checks on chemical plants to spot dangers
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
Firefighters work on the rubble of a pesticide plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical following an explosion in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, last week. Photo: Reuters
Relatives look for a missing worker at the site of the chemical factory blast. Photo: Reuters
Pollution containment stepped up at site of Yancheng chemical factory blast in China
- Dangerous chemicals are being taken to new sites to prevent secondary pollution amid reports of leaks from storage tanks
- Rescue operations expanded to nearly 2 sq km, with 28 still reported missing
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
Relatives look for a missing worker at the site of the chemical factory blast. Photo: Reuters