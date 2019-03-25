Channels

Firefighters work on the rubble of a pesticide plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical following an explosion in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, last week. Photo: Reuters
Society

Death toll from China chemical plant blast rises to 78

  • Cabinet orders nationwide checks on chemical plants to spot dangers
Topic |   China chemical plant explosion
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 4:39pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:25pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Firefighters work on the rubble of a pesticide plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical following an explosion in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, last week. Photo: Reuters
Relatives look for a missing worker at the site of the chemical factory blast. Photo: Reuters
Society

Pollution containment stepped up at site of Yancheng chemical factory blast in China

  • Dangerous chemicals are being taken to new sites to prevent secondary pollution amid reports of leaks from storage tanks
  • Rescue operations expanded to nearly 2 sq km, with 28 still reported missing
Topic |   China chemical plant explosion
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Kimmy Chung  

Sidney Leng  

Published: 10:45pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:45pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Relatives look for a missing worker at the site of the chemical factory blast. Photo: Reuters
