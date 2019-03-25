Firefighters assess the damage at Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical plant in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, where 78 people are known to have been killed by an explosion. Photo: Reuters
Chinese man arrested for spreading rumours of firefighter fatalities in Jiangsu chemical factory blast blaze
- Authorities dismiss ‘hateful’ internet post
- Fire chiefs say none of their crews died fighting Thursday’s blast
Topic | China Society
Firefighters assess the damage at Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical plant in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, where 78 people are known to have been killed by an explosion. Photo: Reuters
All companies in Xiangshui Biochemical Park, where the Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical plant is located, have been shut down temporarily, according to the local government. Photo: AP
Chemical plant explosion sends China dye stocks surging, sinks affected firms
- Explosion will directly impact supply of m-Phenylenediamine, a chemical intermediary used in dye production
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
All companies in Xiangshui Biochemical Park, where the Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical plant is located, have been shut down temporarily, according to the local government. Photo: AP