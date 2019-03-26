Police arrested the man in Tongliao city. Photo: Handout
Police shoot gunman after he kills five in northern China
- Man shoots people dead in three locations in Inner Mongolia region
- Witnesses say he seemed to know the victims
A man drove a car into a crowd on Friday morning, killing six and injuring seven in Hubei province. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Seven dead after man drives car into crowd in central China
- Motorist kills six as he ploughs into passers-by, before being shot dead by police
