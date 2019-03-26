A Wuhan university professor accused of “psychological abuse” was ordered by court mediators to pay US$96,902 in compensation to relatives of a student who killed himself last year. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Chinese professor to pay US$96,900 to family after graduate student kills himself
- Parties reach court-mediated settlement after relatives sue academic for alleged psychological abuse
- Dead man’s sister says family will never be able to forgive the professor
Topic | China Society
A Wuhan university professor accused of “psychological abuse” was ordered by court mediators to pay US$96,902 in compensation to relatives of a student who killed himself last year. Photo: Thepaper.cn