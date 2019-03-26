Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Photographs posted by the Fenghuang County People’s Procuratorate included one of what is identified as cable chains for the kidnap victim built into the dungeon’s wall. Photo: Sina.com.cn
Society

Taxi driver in China arrested for kidnapping teenage girl and holding her as sex slave

  • The suspect, of Fenghuang county in Hunan province, is accused of holding a 16-year-old hostage for 24 days
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 5:56pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:39pm, 26 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Photographs posted by the Fenghuang County People’s Procuratorate included one of what is identified as cable chains for the kidnap victim built into the dungeon’s wall. Photo: Sina.com.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.