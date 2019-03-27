In an interview with CCTV6, Ouyang Nana said she hoped everyone could “bravely express our viewpoints, work harder to unite, and make our country proud”. Photo: Guancha
‘I love my country’: Taiwanese actress Ouyang Nana responds to independence claims
- Taipei-born star also performs My Motherland and Me, a patriotic song from the 1950s, during television appearance
- It comes amid speculation that she is a supporter of Taiwan independence because of her father, who is a spokesman for the opposition Kuomintang
Han Kuo-yu (left), the mayor of the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, with Chief Executive Carrie Lam at Government House on Friday. Photo: ISD
Pineapple politics: Beijing-friendly Taiwanese mayor Han Kuo-yu comes bearing fruit, but won’t touch prickly cross-strait issues
- Possible presidential candidate brokers deals to import HK$628 million worth of agricultural products from Kaohsiung
- Kuomintang veteran also went to Beijing’s liaison office for meeting with city’s top mainland official
