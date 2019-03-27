The piglets were found in the back of a saloon car with the back seats lowered. Photo: Handout
Swine fever? 62 piglets found in back of car slaughtered by Chinese authorities over lack of licence
- Owners were driving their porcine passengers to their hometown to sell them
- China has been battling an outbreak of swine fever since August – but Weibo users ask why the piglets were not given a health check
Topic | China Society
