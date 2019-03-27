Police found her selling the crops near a police station in Shiyan in Hubei province. Photo: Pear Video
Chinese farmer caught selling opium poppies near police station
- The 56-year-old was let off with five days’ detention after a drug enforcement officer caught her selling the illicit crop in Hubei province
- The woman said she did not realise the plants were illegal and thought they were purely medicinal
