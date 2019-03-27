Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s pork production in 2019 could drop by more than 25 per cent from last year because of the African swine fever outbreak, an analyst said. Photo: Reuters
Society

China’s US pork imports could soar as part of efforts to resolve trade war

  • Imports of the meat could rise to 300,000 tonnes in 2019, sources say
  • Total will be affected by outbreak of African swine fever, which has devastated hog production in China
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:27pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:27pm, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s pork production in 2019 could drop by more than 25 per cent from last year because of the African swine fever outbreak, an analyst said. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.