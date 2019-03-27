China’s pork production in 2019 could drop by more than 25 per cent from last year because of the African swine fever outbreak, an analyst said. Photo: Reuters
China’s US pork imports could soar as part of efforts to resolve trade war
- Imports of the meat could rise to 300,000 tonnes in 2019, sources say
- Total will be affected by outbreak of African swine fever, which has devastated hog production in China
