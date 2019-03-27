A shot from the video of a group of women in Chongqing dancing while listening to music through earphones; the video has drawn thousands of likes and praise. Photo: Pear Video
Sounds of silence: ‘dancing aunties’ use earphones to reduce the noise and increase the peace
- Morning group dances are popular in China but the music adds to urban clamor and can lead to fines
- A video of a group in Chongqing who wear headsets is drawing online attention and praise
Topic | China Society
A shot from the video of a group of women in Chongqing dancing while listening to music through earphones; the video has drawn thousands of likes and praise. Photo: Pear Video