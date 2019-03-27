Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A shot from the video of a group of women in Chongqing dancing while listening to music through earphones; the video has drawn thousands of likes and praise. Photo: Pear Video
Society

Sounds of silence: ‘dancing aunties’ use earphones to reduce the noise and increase the peace

  • Morning group dances are popular in China but the music adds to urban clamor and can lead to fines
  • A video of a group in Chongqing who wear headsets is drawing online attention and praise
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 6:50pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:50pm, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A shot from the video of a group of women in Chongqing dancing while listening to music through earphones; the video has drawn thousands of likes and praise. Photo: Pear Video
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.