The health and planning committee and food and drug watchdog in Jilin are investigating Sun’s allegations. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman sues hospital for US$150,000 after finding hair in four-year-old son’s IV drip
- Woman makes shocking discovery as boy is being treated for pneumonia
- Hospital says it will investigate the case, but only if mother pays for it
Topic | China Society
The health and planning committee and food and drug watchdog in Jilin are investigating Sun’s allegations. Photo: Weibo