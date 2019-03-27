Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The health and planning committee and food and drug watchdog in Jilin are investigating Sun’s allegations. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese woman sues hospital for US$150,000 after finding hair in four-year-old son’s IV drip

  • Woman makes shocking discovery as boy is being treated for pneumonia
  • Hospital says it will investigate the case, but only if mother pays for it
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 8:30pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The health and planning committee and food and drug watchdog in Jilin are investigating Sun’s allegations. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.