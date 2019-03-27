A neighbourhood association in Hunan province caused a social media uproar because its anti-gang poster campaign called for monitoring the mentally ill and parents who have lost their only child. Photo: Weibo
Online outrage over Chinese anti-gang campaign targeting mentally ill and parents of dead children
- A poster by a neighbourhood association in Xiangtan city, Hunan province, listed the stigmatised groups as people to monitor
- Images shown on Weibo drew widespread condemnation and the posters have come down
Topic | China Society
