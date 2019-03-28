A criminal gang in east China concocted a story about a woman being forced into marriage to cheat men out of their money. Photo: Sina.com.cn
Chinese men tricked out of US$119,000 by crime gang’s sob story about woman forced into marriage; 30 detained
- Social media users duped after falling for tale of girl having to sell traditional Chinese medicine to help pay back bride price
- Police say about 300 men, most aged 30 to 50, were fooled into parting with their cash
Topic | China Society
A criminal gang in east China concocted a story about a woman being forced into marriage to cheat men out of their money. Photo: Sina.com.cn
A high price and ease of portability made cordyceps a popular currency among corrupt officials. Photo: David Wong
‘Himalayan Viagra’ the focus of China’s latest anti-corruption campaign
- Fungus that grows on caterpillars and sells for more than gold has become a popular currency among crooked officials
- Authorities in Qinghai province announce three-month campaign to combat use of ‘local specialities’ to finance crime
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
A high price and ease of portability made cordyceps a popular currency among corrupt officials. Photo: David Wong