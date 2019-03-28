Channels

A criminal gang in east China concocted a story about a woman being forced into marriage to cheat men out of their money.
Society

Chinese men tricked out of US$119,000 by crime gang’s sob story about woman forced into marriage; 30 detained

  • Social media users duped after falling for tale of girl having to sell traditional Chinese medicine to help pay back bride price
  • Police say about 300 men, most aged 30 to 50, were fooled into parting with their cash
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 2:24pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:25pm, 28 Mar, 2019

A criminal gang in east China concocted a story about a woman being forced into marriage to cheat men out of their money.
A high price and ease of portability made cordyceps a popular currency among corrupt officials.
Politics

‘Himalayan Viagra’ the focus of China’s latest anti-corruption campaign

  • Fungus that grows on caterpillars and sells for more than gold has become a popular currency among crooked officials
  • Authorities in Qinghai province announce three-month campaign to combat use of ‘local specialities’ to finance crime
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 8:30am, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:05pm, 26 Mar, 2019

A high price and ease of portability made cordyceps a popular currency among corrupt officials.
