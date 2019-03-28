Police in Shenyang said a person walked into a police station and detonated an improvised explosive device. Photo: Weibo
3 wounded in bomb attack on Chinese police station
- Unidentified assailant dies after detonating improvised explosive device in Shenyang
- Two police officers and a member of the public hurt but in stable condition in hospital
Topic | China Society
Firefighters work on the rubble of a pesticide plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical following an explosion in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, last week. Photo: Reuters
Death toll from China chemical plant blast rises to 78
- 56 casualties have been identified following accident in Yangcheng
- Cabinet orders nationwide checks on chemical plants to spot dangers
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
