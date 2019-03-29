Chinese film director Wang Xiaoshuai has come under fire for his online messages advising men to use his new film to make advances with women. Photo: Weibo
Director Wang Xiaoshuai blasted for advising men to use his new film ‘So Long, My Son’ as an aid with women
- In postings online, Wang says to book a late showing of ‘So Long, My Son’, then escort the date home: ‘She can’t say no to that’
- After online criticism, director shrugs and posts ‘looks like I am not for marketing’
