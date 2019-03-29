Channels

Chinese film director Wang Xiaoshuai has come under fire for his online messages advising men to use his new film to make advances with women. Photo: Weibo
Society

Director Wang Xiaoshuai blasted for advising men to use his new film ‘So Long, My Son’ as an aid with women

  • In postings online, Wang says to book a late showing of ‘So Long, My Son’, then escort the date home: ‘She can’t say no to that’
  • After online criticism, director shrugs and posts ‘looks like I am not for marketing’
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 9:59am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:09am, 29 Mar, 2019

Chinese film director Wang Xiaoshuai has come under fire for his online messages advising men to use his new film to make advances with women. Photo: Weibo
