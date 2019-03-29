Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Campaigner Yanzi discussed the cuts to Bohemian Rhapsody with a movie theatre employee in Guangzhou. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese gay rights activists out to challenge censored cut of Freddie Mercury movie Bohemian Rhapsody

  • Campaigners say they find cinema-goers are baffled by edits to Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Beijing activist writes to censor to ask for explanation of deleted scenes
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 7:18pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:31pm, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Campaigner Yanzi discussed the cuts to Bohemian Rhapsody with a movie theatre employee in Guangzhou. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The gay kisses have been scrubbed from Bohemian Rhapsody in China.
The gay kisses have been scrubbed from Bohemian Rhapsody in China.
Freddie Mercury never performed in China.
Freddie Mercury never performed in China.
Despite the missing gay scenes, Chinese movie-goers say they are impressed by the movie, especially the recreation of Queen’s iconic Live Aid performance.
Despite the missing gay scenes, Chinese movie-goers say they are impressed by the movie, especially the recreation of Queen’s iconic Live Aid performance.
Chinese censors have cut out the entire 'I Want to Break Free' scene from Bohemian Rhapsody.
Chinese censors have cut out the entire 'I Want to Break Free' scene from Bohemian Rhapsody.
Arts

Censored version of Bohemian Rhapsody opens in China

Topic |   Chinese movie go-ers
Viola Zhou

Viola Zhou  

Published: 6:00pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:38pm, 26 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The gay kisses have been scrubbed from Bohemian Rhapsody in China.
The gay kisses have been scrubbed from Bohemian Rhapsody in China.
Freddie Mercury never performed in China.
Freddie Mercury never performed in China.
Despite the missing gay scenes, Chinese movie-goers say they are impressed by the movie, especially the recreation of Queen’s iconic Live Aid performance.
Despite the missing gay scenes, Chinese movie-goers say they are impressed by the movie, especially the recreation of Queen’s iconic Live Aid performance.
Chinese censors have cut out the entire 'I Want to Break Free' scene from Bohemian Rhapsody.
Chinese censors have cut out the entire 'I Want to Break Free' scene from Bohemian Rhapsody.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.