Campaigner Yanzi discussed the cuts to Bohemian Rhapsody with a movie theatre employee in Guangzhou. Photo: Handout
Chinese gay rights activists out to challenge censored cut of Freddie Mercury movie Bohemian Rhapsody
- Campaigners say they find cinema-goers are baffled by edits to Bohemian Rhapsody
- Beijing activist writes to censor to ask for explanation of deleted scenes
Topic | China Society
Campaigner Yanzi discussed the cuts to Bohemian Rhapsody with a movie theatre employee in Guangzhou. Photo: Handout
The gay kisses have been scrubbed from Bohemian Rhapsody in China.
Freddie Mercury never performed in China.
Despite the missing gay scenes, Chinese movie-goers say they are impressed by the movie, especially the recreation of Queen’s iconic Live Aid performance.
Chinese censors have cut out the entire 'I Want to Break Free' scene from Bohemian Rhapsody.
Censored version of Bohemian Rhapsody opens in China
Topic | Chinese movie go-ers
The gay kisses have been scrubbed from Bohemian Rhapsody in China.
Freddie Mercury never performed in China.
Despite the missing gay scenes, Chinese movie-goers say they are impressed by the movie, especially the recreation of Queen’s iconic Live Aid performance.
Chinese censors have cut out the entire 'I Want to Break Free' scene from Bohemian Rhapsody.