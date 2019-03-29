A university in Hunan says it will investigate claims made by a PhD student that one of its master’s students plagiarised her work. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese PhD student says work submitted for grant ended up in master’s thesis supervised by professor on funding panel
- Woman pursuing doctorate in Shanghai discovered alleged cheating when she submitted her work for an online plagiarism test
- Hunan university where master’s student was studying promises to investigate
