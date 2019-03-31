The blast happened at the Handing Precision Metal Co factory in Kunshan, Jiangsu province. Photo: Handout
7 killed, 5 hurt in blast at metal factory in east China
- Explosion happened in an outdoor area of a factory owned by Handing Precision Metal Co in Jiangsu province, local authorities say
- Incident comes just 10 days after 78 people lost their lives in a chemical blast in the same province
Topic | China Society
