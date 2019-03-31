Authorities in Fuzhou have ordered the demolition of hundreds of burial sites built without permission. Photo: Weibo
No peace for the dead: Chinese city orders demolition of illegal tombs
- Move by authorities in Fuzhou comes amid long-running campaign to protect environment from developments of luxury properties, burial sites
- Governments at all levels should remove illicit buildings and restore sites to their natural state, party says
Topic | China Society
Authorities in Fuzhou have ordered the demolition of hundreds of burial sites built without permission. Photo: Weibo