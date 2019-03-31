Paramilitary officers have begun backfilling a giant crater at the blast site amid pollution fears. Photo: Reuters
Chinese industrial park where chemical factory blast happened ‘opened in a rush’
- Engineer who has worked with the facility and the pesticide plant alleges the park was set up without a proper planning process
- He also accuses local authorities of turning a blind eye to the safety risks after receiving bribes, official newspaper reports
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
Firefighters work on the rubble of a pesticide plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical following an explosion in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, last week. Photo: Reuters
Death toll from China chemical plant blast rises to 78
- 56 casualties have been identified following accident in Yangcheng
- Cabinet orders nationwide checks on chemical plants to spot dangers
