The forest fire in Qingyuan county started around 1.30pm on Friday and spread quickly because of strong wind gusts. Photo: Weibo
Firefighters battle to control forest fire in northern China in gale-force winds
- Nearly 3,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed in Qingyuan, Shanxi
- It comes after six firefighters were killed trying to tackle a blaze in the same county earlier this month
Topic | China Society
