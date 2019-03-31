Channels

The forest fire in Qingyuan county started around 1.30pm on Friday and spread quickly because of strong wind gusts. Photo: Weibo
Society

Firefighters battle to control forest fire in northern China in gale-force winds

  • Nearly 3,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed in Qingyuan, Shanxi
  • It comes after six firefighters were killed trying to tackle a blaze in the same county earlier this month
Topic |   China Society
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 9:30pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Hong Kong’s firefighters are the most popular among disciplined services, and their heroic exploits in several cases over the years have been well documented. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Why are Hong Kong’s firefighters so celebrated? From hellish infernos to rescue missions, city’s bravest go where they are needed

  • City Weekend explores the history of the Fire Services Department and some of the biggest cases its tireless heroes have tackled over the decades
  • Recent HKU survey shows firefighters are city’s most beloved disciplinary force
Topic |   City Weekend
Hana Davis

Hana Davis  

Published: 11:00am, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 23 Mar, 2019

Hong Kong’s firefighters are the most popular among disciplined services, and their heroic exploits in several cases over the years have been well documented. Photo: Sam Tsang
