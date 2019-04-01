Motorcyclist Qin is rumbled by a police officer in Liuzhou city, Guangxi province, for riding on a fake licence and it emerged he had been doing so for months. Photo: Liuzhou Traffic Police
Chinese biker busted for handwritten driver’s licence says Liuzhou police had been ‘fine’ with it for months
- Rider who was too lazy to learn to drive properly had been whizzing around with homemade licence for months and claims he had been stopped before
Topic | China Society
Motorcyclist Qin is rumbled by a police officer in Liuzhou city, Guangxi province, for riding on a fake licence and it emerged he had been doing so for months. Photo: Liuzhou Traffic Police