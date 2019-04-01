A video of the incident was posted on social media. The school and instructor apologised to the student and her parents and the school paid them US$150 compensation. Photo: Weibo
Drill instructor fired for kicking and slapping female student at Chinese high school
- Video of incident shows 21-year-old man in camouflage gear arguing with girl, kicking her and slapping her three times after she slaps him
- School says he was a contractor brought in to help maintain military-style environment at the school
A university in Hunan says it will investigate claims made by a PhD student that one of its master’s students plagiarised her work. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese PhD student says work submitted for grant ended up in master’s thesis supervised by professor on funding panel
- Woman pursuing doctorate in Shanghai discovered alleged cheating when she submitted her work for an online plagiarism test
- Hunan university where master’s student was studying promises to investigate
