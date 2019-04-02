Kindergarten children in Jiaozuo city in Henan province are said to have been poisoned by sodium nitrite in their porridge. File photo: Xinhua
Kindergarten teacher in China arrested for allegedly poisoning pupils’ porridge, sending 23 to hospital
- The teacher, surnamed Wang, worked at a kindergarten in Jiaozuo city, Henan, where pupils reportedly began vomiting and fainting after breakfast last week
- Sodium nitrite was to blame for the alleged poisoning, Xinhua reported
Authorities compared photos of spoiled meat on social media with samples taken from the canteen, saying the samples met food safety standards. More test results are expected on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Chinese school principal sacked over claims mouldy food found in canteen
- Company that owns private high school in Chengdu, legal representative and two local officials are also under investigation over the incident
- Parents protested last week after piles of spoiled meat and seafood were allegedly discovered in kitchen
